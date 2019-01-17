See Arctic Monkeys Perform ‘The Ultracheese’ at ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut

Arctic Monkeys will make their Austin City Limits debut via PBS on Saturday. The UK rockers perform six songs during the show, which also includes a set from Austin, Texas’ Wild Child.

In a clip from the band’s ACL premiere, Arctic Monkeys deliver “The Ultracheese,” which is the final song from their 2018 album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. In line with their trademark droll approach, the performance intersperses shots from the ACL camera crew alongside scenes culled from a faux documentary team, who can be seen in red jumpsuits in the video.

Singer Alex Turner plays up to the cameras in a dramatic, confessional fashion in the video as he emotes the lounge-styled ballad, where he opens with reflecting on past friendships and their fleeting nature. “Still got pictures of friends on the wall/I suppose we aren’t really friends anymore,” he sings. “Maybe I shouldn’t ever have called that thing friendly at all.”

The band’s ACL set includes “Crying Lightning” from 2009’s Humbug, two additional Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino songs (“One Point Perspective,” “Star Treatment”) and AM songs “Knee Socks” and “R U Mine?”

Arctic Monkeys are in the midst of their world tour in support of Tranquility Base & Casino with several Australia dates scheduled for next month before they continue on to Mexico and South America. In November, the group unveiled new track “Anyways,” a B-side from the band’s 7-inch vinyl pressing of their latest LP’s title track.