Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album, ‘The Car,’ for October Release

Arctic Monkeys will release their seventh studio album, The Car, on Oct. 21 via Domino.

The Car was written by frontman Alex Turner and produced by James Ford. The Britich rock band recorded the album at Butley Priory in Suffolk, La Frette in Paris, and RAK Studios in London. It will feature 10 tracks, including “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” which the band debuted live at Zurich Openair in Switzerland yesterday.

The Car is a follow-up to Arctic Monkeys’ 2018 album, Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino. A press release describes the album as Arctic Monkeys “running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape,” adding that it “contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.”

Drummer Matt Helders teased the new music last year, saying that that the record wass “pretty much” ready. “It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off,” he noted. “But yeah, it’s all in the works”

The new album from Arctic Monkeys, ‘The Car’ is out 21st October. Pre-order now https://t.co/QWACEVpsAr pic.twitter.com/rImMFpEL0b — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) August 24, 2022

A deluxe version of the LP will be available on limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via the Arctic Monkeys’ official store. An exclusive, custard-colored LP will be available at independent record shops. The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette, and digitally. Pre-order the album here.

The Car Track List:

1. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

2. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

3. Sculptures Of Anything Goes

4. Jet Skis On The Moat

5. Body Paint

6. The Car

7. Big Ideas

8. Hello You

9. Mr Schwartz

10. Perfect Sense