fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Tour Sneak Peak

Arctic Monkeys Perform ‘The Car’ Single ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ Live From Brooklyn in New Video

The band's seventh studio album arrives on Friday
arctic monkeys
Zackery Michael*

Arctic Monkeys previewed their seventh studio album, The Car, for the first time with a debut live performance of “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” just before the project was officially announced to the public. With the record set to arrive on Friday, the band has shared the official studio recording of the single alongside a music video fittingly filmed during their headlining set at Brooklyn, New York’s Kings Theatre in September.

Directed by Ben Chappell & Zackery Michael, the video captures frontman Alex Turner enthralling the sold-out (and phone-less) audience in a tale of disillusioned connection. “It’s the intermission/Let’s shake a few hands/Blank expressions invite me to suspect/I ain’t quite where I think I am,” he narrates. “Stackable party guests/To fill the awkward silencеs/The disco strobes in the stumbling blocks/Wait, thеre’s the other island now.”

“I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” follows “There’d Better Be a Mirror Ball” and “Body Paint” in introducing The Car, which marks Arctic Monkey’s first full-length album release since Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino arrived in 2018. Its video also doubles as a sneak preview of their forthcoming North American tour scheduled in August next year.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Turner explained: “The idea of the fight and the band trying to get out of the… Because I feel that there was some discussions to that effect – not so much the recording, I suppose, but the period after where we were mixing and putting it all together and discovering the path through it there … one of the ideas with that was just to try – and it seems obvious – but everything has its space and takes its turn.”

He added: “I don’t know, it’s not a battle between the band and this other sound or something. I think it was important for us to try and get somewhere with that, with the dynamics of that whole situation. And I suppose it’s not just between the strings and the band even, but I think … I don’t know, we’re having a bit more fun with those types of ideas.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Olivia Wilde Wowed Everyone as She Freed the Nipple in a Glittering Sheer Dress at the Academy Museum Gala

Robbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72

Brendan Fraser Is 'Open' to Fourth 'Mummy' Movie, Says Tom Cruise's Reboot Flopped Because It Wasn't Fun

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a California Dream House

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad