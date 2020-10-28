 Arctic Monkeys Announce 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall' Album - Rolling Stone
Arctic Monkeys Announce ‘Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ Album

All proceeds will go directly to War Child U.K., a charity aiding children affected by conflict

Angie Martoccio

Arctic Monkeys have announced Live at the Royal Albert Hall, out December 4th via Domino Records.

The show took place in 2018, on tour for their LP Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. All proceeds will be donated directly to War Child U.K., a charity aiding children affected by conflict.

“On June 7, 2018, we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall,” the band said in a statement. “All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child U.K. in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating, and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war. The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever.”

“To enable War Child U.K. to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at the Royal Albert Hall,” they continued. “All proceeds will go directly to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child U.K.”

The live LP will be released as a limited edition double clear vinyl with a poster, a standard double black LP, and CD. All forms are available for preorder on the band’s website.

Arctic Monkeys – Live At The Royal Albert Hall Tracklist

1. Four out of Five
2. Brianstorm
3. Crying Lightning
4. Do I Wanna Know?
5. Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?
6. 505
7. One Point Perspective
8. Do Me a Favour
9. Cornerstone
10. Knee Socks
11. Arabella
12. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
13. She Looks Like Fun
14. From the Ritz to the Rubble
15. Pretty Visitors
16. Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair
17. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
18.StarTreatment
19. The View From the Afternoon
20. R U Mine?

