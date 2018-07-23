Rolling Stone

Arctic Monkeys Roam Around Reno in ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ Video

Alex Turner explores Nevada as two characters in latest visual for new LP

Arctic Monkeys bring their 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' to life in the richly photographed new video for the album's title track.

The video is a continuation of sorts to Arctic Monkeys’ voyeuristic “Four Out of Five” visual, with frontman Alex Turner again playing a pair of roles; Turner himself sports a beard, while his “Mark” character is freshly shaven.

In the video, directed by Ben Chappell and Aaron Brown, the two Turners explore Reno, Nevada, with “Mark” taking up residence in the penthouse suite at the city’s Peppermill Casino. The singer also rides around Reno and its desert outskirts on a casino-won scooter and takes photographs of wild horses during one outing.

Arctic Monkeys will perform a track from their latest LP Monday night on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert before embarking on a two-week, nine-show North American trek in support of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, a jaunt that includes stops at Lollapalooza and Montreal’s Osheaga Festival.

