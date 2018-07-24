Arctic Monkeys Perform Futuristic New Song ‘The Ultracheese’ on ‘Colbert’

Arctic Monkeys brought their rocket-lounge sound to The Late Show Wednesday with a performance of “The Ultracheese” off their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

Filmed in black and white, the band breezed through the cheeky piano ballad, which closes the album. Frontman Alex Turner milked the tune’s washed-up lounge singer vibes with some soused swaying and swooning, though as the song hit its peak he expertly belted, “I still got pictures of friends on the wall/ I might look as if I’m deep in thought/ But the truth is I’m probably not/ If I ever was.”

Arctic Monkeys released Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino in May, marking their first album since 2013’s AM. On Monday, the group shared a new video for the album’s title track, which was filmed in Reno, Nevada.

Arctic Monkeys will embark on a two-week, nine-show North American trek in support of Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino tonight, June 24th, at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.