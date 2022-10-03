‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ on Arctic Monkey’s 2023 North American Fall Tour
Shortly after performing a one-off, intimate, cell phone-free concert in Brooklyn last month, Arctic Monkeys have revealed 2023 North American tour dates.
Following the release of their upcoming album The Car on Oct. 21, the band will spend the fall touring in South America, then early next year in Australia and the U.K. They’ll finally head back to the States in August, kicking off in Minneapolis on the 25th. The trek will extend through late September, when it concludes in Inglewood, California, on the 29th. Fontaines, D.C., are slated to open.
Alex Turner and Co. dropped the album’s lead single, “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” on August 30. They followed that up with “Body Paint” last month, performing it on The Tonight Show.
The Car marks Arctic Monkey’s seventh studio album after 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale on Friday.
Arctic Monkeys North American Tour Dates
August 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 3 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 7 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 8 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
September 9 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
September 11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
September 15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
September 16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
September 18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
September 22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
September 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
September 24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
September 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 29 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum
