‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ on Arctic Monkey’s 2023 North American Fall Tour

Shortly after performing a one-off, intimate, cell phone-free concert in Brooklyn last month, Arctic Monkeys have revealed 2023 North American tour dates.

Following the release of their upcoming album The Car on Oct. 21, the band will spend the fall touring in South America, then early next year in Australia and the U.K. They’ll finally head back to the States in August, kicking off in Minneapolis on the 25th. The trek will extend through late September, when it concludes in Inglewood, California, on the 29th. Fontaines, D.C., are slated to open.

Alex Turner and Co. dropped the album’s lead single, “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” on August 30. They followed that up with “Body Paint” last month, performing it on The Tonight Show.

The Car marks Arctic Monkey’s seventh studio album after 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale on Friday.

Arctic Monkeys North American Tour Dates

August 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 3 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 7 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 8 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

September 9 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

September 11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

September 15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

September 16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

September 18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

September 22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

September 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

September 24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 29 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum