Arctic Monkeys’ New Song ‘Anyways’ Is Slow-Burning Crooner

Arctic Monkeys have unveiled a new track titled “Anyways.” The slow-burning crooner comes as a B-side off the band’s new 7-inch vinyl press of “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino,” a single off the group’s latest album. The 7-inch drops Friday via Domino and includes a digital download of both tracks. The new song has a lounge-y feeling, much like the rest of the band’s latest album, and is notably less boisterous and frenzied than their earlier releases.

Arctic Monkeys first released the title track to their sixth full-length album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino in May. They are currently touring in support of the album and will head to Australia, Mexico and South America early next year, including a stop at Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo in April.

The band recently released a new short film called “Warp Speed Chic,” directed by Ben Chappell, featuring live performances from their recent tour dates alongside behind-the-scenes and studio footage.