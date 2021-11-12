New Arctic Monkeys Album ‘Pretty Much’ Ready for 2022 Release

Arctic Monkeys will most likely release their new album next year ahead of a summer tour.

That’s according to drummer Matt Helders, who said in a new interview that the record is “pretty much” ready and the band are eyeing a 2022 release.

When asked earlier today, Nov. 12, by Radio 5 Live Breakfast if the new album was “ready to go”, Helders said: “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works” (via NME).

He added that he think the album will be released in 2022. “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year. Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer,” he said.

The new album will follow Arctic Monkeys‘ sixth, 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

