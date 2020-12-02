Arctic Monkeys Drop New Video for Live Performance of ‘AM’ Favorite ‘Arabella’

The Arctic Monkeys have released a new video for the live version of their AM highlight “Arabella,” from their upcoming album, Live at the Royal Albert Hall, out December 4th.

While the audio is from the band’s June 7th, 2018 show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the live footage contained in the clip was primarily filmed at the band’s Nuits De Fourvière concert in Lyon, France, about a month later. The video was directed by Ben Chappell, who paired footage of that thrilling performance with an array of behind-the-scenes clips.

Live at the Royal Albert Hall was recorded during Arctic Monkeys’ tour in support of their 2018 album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino. Proceeds from that gig were donated to War Child U.K., and all proceeds from the new live album will also go to the organization, which helps children affected by conflict around the world.

Arctic Monkeys will release Live at the Royal Albert Hall as a limited-edition double clear vinyl record with a poster, a standard double black LP, and CD. All forms are available to preorder on the band’s website.