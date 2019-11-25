Archers of Loaf Tease Return With 2020 Tour Dates

North Carolina indie rock veterans Archers of Loaf shared a mysterious new teaser that could hint at their first new music in 22 years.

On YouTube, the band posted a 40-second clip that features footage of Archers of Loaf performing on stage mixed with audio of simmering guitars that build in a way that suggest they might be part of the intro to a new song. Just before the clip ends, a light cymbal tap adds to the building tension right before the audio comes to a halt with a kick of feedback. Then, the screen goes black and the text appears: “The Return of the Loaf.”

The video arrived alongside a short note on Archers of Loaf’s new website announcing a handful of 2020 tour dates and teasing “more hubbub in the coming weeks.” The run of shows starts with a February 21st gig in Carrboro, North Carolina, and also includes stops in Atlanta and Nashville before wrapping March 14th in Boston. Tickets go on sale December 2nd.

Archers of Loaf formed in 1991 and solidified their status as indie rock darlings with the release of their 1993 debut, Icky Mettle. The band released three more albums after that, breaking up following their 1998 LP, White Trash Heroes. In 2011, Archers of Loaf launched a reunion tour, but have played sporadically since then.

Last year, however, frontman Eric Bachmann told Exclaim! that the band was ready to start recording new music — he just had to write the songs first.

“I’m not going to give them the mellow stuff, but I do have other songs that would be good for a guitar-bass-drums setup, I just haven’t finished them,” he said. “But Eric Johnson, the guitar player for Archers, plays all of the electric guitar on my new album [No Recover] and we’ve never done that before. I’m a fan of his guitar playing and we talked about doing more Archers songs when we recorded this stuff and he said, ‘Just let me know man.'”

Archers of Loaf Tour Dates

February 21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

February 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

March 7 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

March 14 – Boston, MA @ Royale