Arcade Fire’s Will Butler Beats on, Boat Against the Current in Video for ‘Close My Eyes’

Track will appear on musician’s second solo album, Generations

Jon Blistein

Arcade Fire’s Will Butler has shared a new song and video, “Close My Eyes,” from his upcoming solo album, Generations, out September 25th via Merge.

The song has a breezy, bouncing pop groove that opens up into a lush chorus that places Butler’s voice against a wall of backing harmonies. “I know you’re gonna come around and stand by me,” Butler sings, “But I’m tired of standing while the world’s dissolving/Close my eyes, close my eyes, close my eyes/And it’s almost alright.”

“I tried to make the lyrics a straightforward and honest description of an emotion I feel often — a drive for change coupled with despair,” Butler said of the song. “‘I’m tired of waiting for a better day. But I’m scared and I’m lazy and nothing’s gonna change.’ Kind of a sad song. Trying to tap into some Smokey Robinson/Motown feeling — ‘I’ve got to dance to keep from crying.’”

Befitting that mixture of longing and striving, Butler paired “Close My Eyes” with a new video in which he primarily filmed himself pushing a rowboat — built by his grandfather — around a vast lake.

“Close My Eyes” marks the second offering from Generations, following “Surrender,” which was released in July. Generations follows Butler’s 2015 solo debut, Policy, while in 2016 he released a live album, Friday Night.

