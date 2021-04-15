 Arcade Fire Drop New Instrumental Track for Headspace App - Rolling Stone
Arcade Fire Drop New Instrumental Track for Headspace App

“Meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired,” band says of song

Win Butler, left, and Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire perform at the Krewe du Kanaval Mardi Gras Ball at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Arcade Fire have penned a new instrumental track for the meditation app Headspace.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Arcade Fire have dropped a new instrumental track called “Memories of the Age of Anxiety.” The full song is currently only available via the meditation app Headspace.

The band described the song as “meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired” in a post on Instagram, which includes a short snippet of the track. Arcade Fire’s original piece is part of Headspace’s new Focus playlist that was curated by John Legend, per a tweet from the company.

In November, the band debuted a new song called “Generation A” during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s live election night special and in 2019, they released a cover of “Baby Mine” for Disney’s live-action remake of Dumbo. Their most recent album is 2017’s Everything Now.

In October, Win Butler discussed working on the follow-up to Everything Now on Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast.

“We had been writing for a year and were doing our first session towards the record when kinda Covid came down,” he said, adding that being in album-writing mode during this time was like a roller coaster that added momentum. “I’ve just been writing, like I can’t remember a time where I’ve written more” and hinted that they wrote “two or three” albums in the process.

