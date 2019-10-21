 Arcade Fire, Lakou Mizik Host Mardi Gras Bash in ‘Ike Kreyol’ Video – Rolling Stone
Watch Arcade Fire Celebrate Carnival With Preservation Hall Jazz Band in ‘Iko Kreyol’ Video

Reinterpretation of Mardi Gras classic “Iko Iko” will appear on Lakou Mizik’s upcoming LP, HaitiaNola

Jon Blistein

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, along with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, linked up with Haitian roots revivalists Lakou Mizik and Mardi Gras Indian band, 79rs Gang, to celebrate in the streets of New Orleans and Haiti in the new video for “Iko Kreyòl.”

Julia Simpson directed the video, which captures the vibrant scenes from the second Krewe du Kanaval festivities, a New Orleans Mardi Gras bash that celebrates the links between New Orleans and Haiti. It also features equally exuberant scenes filmed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The idea for Krewe du Kanaval came about in 2015 after Butler and Chassagne (who is the daughter of Haitian immigrants) visited Haiti with members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The musicians decided to form a Mardi Gras krewe to not only host their own annual Carnival parade, but also serve various unmet social and cultural needs in New Orleans and Haiti. Next year’s Krewe du Kanaval festival will take place February 15th in New Orleans. Additional information, including lineups, will be released later this year.

Lakou Mizik released “Ike Kreyòl” — a reinterpretation of the Mardi Gras classic, “Iko Iko,” which some historians believe has Haitian roots —  in February, sharing both a regular version and a remix from Butler under his DJ Windows 98 moniker (this is the version in the new music video).

The song will appear on Lakou Mizik’s upcoming album, HaitiaNola, out October 25th via Cumbancha Records. The LP will also feature appearances from Trombone Shorty, Tank and the Bangas, Jon Cleary, Cyril Neville and more.

