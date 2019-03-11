Hear Arcade Fire Cover Disney Lullaby ‘Baby Mine’ for Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’

Arcade Fire turn the classic Disney tune “Baby Mine” into a swooning indie-rock gem for Tim Burton’s upcoming live-action remake of Dumbo, out March 29th.

Peppering the tender lullaby with an array of orchestral flourishes, Arcade Fire find a new kind of tenderness in a song that’s been recorded by everyone from Betty Noyes (who did the 1941 original) to Brian Wilson, Bette Middler and Rosemary Clooney. Adding an extra layer of poignancy, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler explained in a statement how recording the song became a family affair.

“My mom plays the harp on the track, my brother [Will Butler] the theremin, my wife [Régine Chassagne] sings and plays drums, and our son even plays the triangle, as well as the rest of our ‘family’ in Arcade Fire,” Butler said. “I will forever relate to the song thinking about the people I hold so dear that are ‘so precious to me.’ Listen for the cameo of my grandpa Alvino’s famous Sonovox at the end.”

Along with Arcade Fire’s version, the new remake of Dumbo will also feature a rendition of “Baby Mine” sung by Norwegian singer, Aurora. The film’s score was composed by Danny Elfman. Burton’s Dumbo will star Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green.