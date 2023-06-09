Aqua Brings Tiësto to the Party With First Official ‘Barbie Girl’ Remix

Aqua and Tiësto are ready to party on the first official remix of “Barbie Girl,” the 1997 hit from the Danish dance-pop group that has been criminally left off the official soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. A version of the record, it seems, will be folded into the Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice collaboration on the album, but this gives Tiësto a chance to join in on the fun, too — even if only from afar.

“When Tiësto reached out, I felt both honored and very lucky that he wanted to work with us,” Aqua’s Rene shared in a statement. “At the same time, I also thought, ‘Well of course he does. We’re the perfect match!’ After hearing what he’s done with the song, I can now say with certainty that I was 100% right.”

Aqua’s Lene added: “In many ways, Tiësto and our ride are quite alike. We’ve both been around for a while and have had to navigate through a constantly evolving music industry. I believe the reason we are both still here today is because we’ve never strayed from what we originally set out to do: have fun, let go, and party with our fans like there’s no tomorrow!”

And Tiësto can turn just about any song into a party-ready banger. Earlier this year, he even flipped the White Lotus theme song into something that wouldn’t sound nearly as eerie or haunting if you heard it on a dance floor instead of in the opening of the HBO series. He’s also recently teamed up with Ava Max and Charli XCX, who both appear on the forthcoming Barbie soundtrack out July 21.

“Barbie Girl’ is one of the most iconic pop songs in history, and I couldn’t be more honored to put my spin on it,” Tiësto shared. “My daughter absolutely loves this song, which is what inspired the remix, and makes this one even more special. I can’t wait to see everyone go crazy on the dance floor to it!”