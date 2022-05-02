 Megan Fox Says She Manifested Machine Gun Kelly Into Existence - Rolling Stone
Apparently, Four-Year-Old Megan Fox ‘Manifested’ Machine Gun Kelly

If the thread is traced back far enough, it might be fair to say that Fox's devout manifestations years and years ago may have saved pop-punk.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

When she was younger, Megan Fox wasn’t like other kids. At four years old, while her peers were risking ringworm in sandboxes and playing tag at recess, the actress was busy manifesting her now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Fox explains her theory, saying: “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

If the thread is traced back far enough, it might be fair to say that Fox’s devout manifestations years and years ago may have saved pop-punk. Who knows what the genre would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for her? Thanks to all of Fox’s hard mental work, we’ll never have to know what might have been.

But we will, it seems, have to continue learning things about the couple against our collective will on a near-weekly basis. When the pair announced their engagement earlier this year, Fox shared: “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

In the same conversation with Glamour UK, the actress clarified that she and MGK only exchanged a few droplets of blood — nothing crazy, if anyone was worried — and continue to do so on occasion “for ritual purposes.”

Fox is much more controlled with the blood-drinking, however. Her fiancé is “much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

In This Article: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox

