Aphex Twin, Flying Lotus, Boards of Canada Radio Sets Highlight New Warp Box Set

Warp Records will continue their 30th anniversary celebration this November with the WXAXRXP Sessions, a box set featuring unreleased radio sessions from the label’s artists, including Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada, Flying Lotus and more.

Oneohtrix Point Never, LFO, Bibio, Mount Kimble and more also contribute sessions to WXAXRXP Sessions, which will be available November 15th as both a 10-LP box set and standalone versions of each session.

Aphex Twin’s contribution is his four-song Peel Session 2 that he recorded on April 10th, 1995, one of only two radio sessions the artist born Richard D. James has produced. Boards of Canada’s 1998 Peel Session, the only radio performance in the electronic duo’s history, features their unreleased song “XYZ”:

Flying Lotus’ August 2019 set at London’s Maida Vale studio features a full live band including Thundercat, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Ravi Coltrane as well as an unheard track Golden Axe.

Check out the Warp site for full WXAXRXP Sessions information, preorder and track list.

WXAXRXP Sessions

Aphex Twin Peel Session 2 TX: 10/04/95

Bibio WXAXRXP Session TX: 21/06/2019

Boards of Canada Peel Session TX: 21/07/98

Flying Lotus Presents INFINITY “Infinitum” – Maida Vale Session TX: 19/08/10

Kelly Moran WXAXRXP Session TX: 22/06/2019

LFO Peel Session TX: 20/10/90

Mount Kimbie WXAXRXP Session TX: 21/06/2019

Oneohtrix Point Never KCRW Session TX: 23/10/18

Plaid Peel Session 2 TX: 08/05/99

Seefeel Peel Session TX: 27/05/94