Watch Anya Taylor-Joy Cover ‘Downtown’ for ‘Last Night in Soho’

Anya Taylor-Joy has released her cover of Petula Clark’s 1964 classic tune “Downtown” from the actress’s upcoming film Last Night in Soho. Taylor-Joy’s version, dubbed “Downtown (Downtempo),” is a moody take on the song, with orchestral accompaniment.

The music video for the track features Taylor-Joy performing the song in a studio along with footage from Edgar Wright’s thriller, in theaters October 29th. The song, which the actress also performs in the movie, will appear on the soundtrack to Last Night in Soho, out October 22nd.

Last Night in Soho stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young student who moves to London to pursue fashion design, but soon finds herself lonely and out of place. After mysteriously traveling back to 1966, however, Eloise finds herself embodying a wannabe singer named Sandy, played by Taylor-Joy.

Along with Taylor-Joy and McKenzie, Last Night in Soho stars Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen. Wright co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

The soundtrack to Last Night in Soho is available for pre-order now.