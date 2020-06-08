Anthrax Detail ‘Persistence of Time’ Reissue With Demos, Riff Tapes and Outtakes

Anthrax will mark the 30th anniversary of their fifth album, Persistence of Time with a comprehensive reissue that features many previously unreleased tracks. The original album featured a generally darker, more brooding sound for the thrash-metal group, as well as a hit cover of Joe Jackson’s “Got the Time”

The deluxe edition, which will come out on August 21st, will be available either as a set with two CDs and a DVD or as four LPs; it will not be available digitally.

The reissue will feature the original album, remastered, and several rarities, including a version of their hip-hop bid, “I’m the Man,” that leans even more hip-hop and a live recording of “Time” from 1991. The rest of the material for the issue comes from the archives of drummer Charlie Benante, who has saved riff tapes, preproduction demos and other recordings related to the writing of the album. These include versions of songs featuring Scott Ian’s guide vocals, before frontman Joey Belladonna recorded his, rehearsal room jams and tracking takes. The album was the last to feature singer Belladonna until Worship Music in 2011.

The DVD features material the band and its crew shot on their 1991 tour with Iron Maiden, including footage of Benante drumming with Maiden on “Sanctuary.” The booklet contains liner notes by Ian, script pages from the Married … With Children episode the band guested on around the time and photos of memorabilia from the period. The group has also revised the cover art to look more like a Salvador Dalí painting.

“It was a weird time for us for a number of reasons, but at the same time, a lot of great things happened,” Benante said in a statement. “We did Married … With Children, we toured with Slayer and Megadeth on the Clash of the Titans Tour, and we recorded ‘Bring the Noise’ with Public Enemy, and that turned everything around.”

Since pandemic-related quarantining started, Benante and his bandmates have participated in several socially distanced jams with other musicians. One of the best was when he teamed with Testament’s Alex Skolnick and Suicidal Tendencies’ Roberto “Ra” Diaz for a rendition of Rush’s “La Villa Strangiato.”

Persistence of Time Deluxe Edition Vinyl Tracklist

Side A

“Time” (Remastered)

“Blood” (Remastered)

“Keep It in the Family” (Remastered)

Side B

“In My World” (Remastered)

“Gridlock” (Remastered)

“Intro to Reality” (Remastered)

“Belly of the Beast” (Remastered)

Side C

“Got the Time” (Remastered)

“H8 Red” (Remastered)

“One Man Stands” (Remastered)

“Discharge” (Remastered)

Side D

“I’m the Man” (The Illest Version Ever)

“Time” (Live at The Palace of Auburn Hills)

“Got the Time” (Pre-Production)

Side E

“In My World” (Pre Production – Scott Ian Guide Vocal)

“H8 Red” (Rehearsal Room/Charlie Benante’s Riff Tape/Pre-Production)

“Discharge” (Charlie’s Riff Tape/Rehearsal Room/Pre-Production)

Side F

“Keep It in the Family” (Rehearsal Room/Scott Ian Guide Vocal)

“Blood” (Rehearsal Room/Pre-Production)

Side G

“Intro to Reality” (Pre-Production)

“Belly of the Beast” (Tracking)

“Gridlock” (Tracking)

Side H

“One Man Stands” (Pre-Production)

“Time” (Pre-Production, Scott Ian Guide Vocal)