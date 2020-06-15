 Anthrax's Charlie Benante, Run-DMC Share Collaboration for Charity - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next The Academy Sets New Oscars Show Date for April 2021 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, Run-DMC Share Collaboration for Charity

Proceeds from medley will benefit MusicUnites.org

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has teamed up with DMC of Run-DMC for his latest quarantine performance, sharing a medley with one-half of the rap-rock duo. It was later released on Bandcamp for charity with all proceeds going to MusicUnites.org.

Along with DMC, the medley features Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz and guitarist Rob Caggiano (Anthrax, Volbeat).

“I always wanted to do a medley of Run-DMC songs, so back in March I decided to put an arrangement together and asked these amazing people to be a part of it,” Benante says. “How can you do a Run-DMC medley without the King of Rock — Darryl McDaniels DMC? I have been a Run-DMC fan from back when I first heard ‘It’s Like That/Sucker MCs.’ They had my attention immediately! It’s no secret that our ‘I’m the Man’ song was inspired by Run-DMC and the Beastie Boys. That’s how much we loved them.”

Of the medley’s production, he says: “I asked Ra once again because he has the groove and creativity to adapt to any song. I love how he placed a familiar line at the end of the song that just fit so well. I asked Rob Caggiano because I always loved his style. I love the way he attacks his guitar and plays the tastiest shit. He throws this great black metal riff in here that raises the tune to another level. We all came together to create this piece of music that makes us move. I hope it makes you move! Maybe it inspires you to make music, play your instrument, write lyrics…”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Anthrax, Run-DMC

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.