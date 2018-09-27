Watch Anthony Russo’s Portugal-Set ‘Can’t Go Wrong’ Video

Anthony Russo shares a travel diary from Portugal in the intimate “Can’t Go Wrong” video. The St. Louis-born singer-songwriter recently teamed up with G-Eazy on the rapper’s single “Rewind.”

The video sees Russo bopping around Portugal with a girl. The footage mixes personal-looking vertical phone videos of the pair on the beach, riding mopeds and in their hotel room in between more professional shots of the landscape surrounding them. His romantic, breezy new single soundtracks their journey together as he croons over trap drills and airy, lightly tropical beat. “Won’t you open up to me love/Unlock and throw away the key my love,” he sings on the track’s pre-chorus.

The 21-year-old Russo got his start on SoundCloud while living in St. Louis. He has since relocated to Los Angeles and has been steadily releasing trap-inflected R&B-pop singles over the last two years. G-Eazy’s “Rewind,” where the pair mull relationship jealousy. Russo has yet to unveil album or tour plans in support of his recent stream of new music.