 Anthony Hamilton Is Heartbroken in New Ballad 'You Made a Fool of Me' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Coldplay Premiere 'Higher Power' Video in Space
Home Music Music News

Anthony Hamilton Previews New Album With Heartbroken Ballad ‘You Made a Fool of Me’

R&B singer worked with Jermaine Dupri on his latest single

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
anthony hamilton

Anthony Hamilton will release a new album later this year.

Antwon Maxwell*

Anthony Hamilton finds out he was being two-timed in “You Made a Fool of Me,” a pour-salt-in-the-wound ballad he released on Friday. 

“You Made a Fool of Me” is set in 6/8 time — a tempo that, for R&B singers, tends to be the setting for ecstasy (try Otis Redding’s “Cigarettes and Coffee” or the O’Jays’ “Let Me Make Love to You”) or utter despair (revisit Al Green’s “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” or Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind”). 

“You Made a Fool of Me,” unsurprisingly, falls into the latter category. Hamilton, still reeling from the discovery of his partner’s infidelity, fires off a series of accusations — “You know I adored you, but you chose to break my heart;” “You were sleeping with another man, and you had him all around our friends” — and guilt-trips: “I would never do you like that.” In the first verse, the singer’s voice hiccups with emotion in a way that evokes Peabo Bryson’s “Feel the Fire,” which happens to be another mammoth R&B ballad set in 6/8 time.

Hamilton’s latest single came together with help from Jermaine Dupri — who signed the singer to So So Def before the release of his great breakout album, Comin’ From Where I’m From — and Dupri’s longtime collaborator Manuel Seal. Dupri and Seal also co-produced the track, adding extra serration to the guitar and lots of splat in the drums.

“You Made a Fool of Me” serves as the lead single from Hamilton’s next album, set for release in August. His last full-length, What I’m Feelin’, came out in 2016. 

In This Article: Al Green, Anthony Hamilton, Etta James, Otis Redding, The O'Jays

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.