 Ant Clemons, Justin Timberlake Sing 'Better Days' for Rock the Runoff - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ant Clemons, Justin Timberlake Sing 'Better Days' for Rock the Runoff
Home Music Music News

Ant Clemons, Justin Timberlake Sing ‘Better Days’ for Rock the Runoff

Artists performed at virtual concert fundraiser put on by Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake have released their new song “Better Days.” The single was accompanied by a debut performance video for Rock the Runoff, a virtual concert fundraiser put on by Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight on December 3rd.

“We started this record after a conversation about the state of the world after our first Zoom call,” Clemons says. “I started on this idea, sent it over to Justin and we collaborated over the next few months, and piece by piece, we constructed this small offering to the world. I pray the song empowers and uplifts everyone listening. My prayer is that this song is a reflection of hope, hope for a brighter future, and hope for better days because better days lie ahead.”

All proceeds from the Rock the Runoff event are going toward Fair Fight’s work to ensure every Georgian has resources and information for the January 5th runoff election for Senate.

Last week, Clemons received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B album for his debut EP Happy 2 Be Here.

Earlier this year, Timberlake starred in Trolls: World Tour and released the tie-in single “Don’t Slack” with Anderson .Paak. The song arrived with a music video starring Anna Kendrick.

In This Article: Ant Clemons, Justin Timberlake

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.