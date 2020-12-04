Ant Clemons, Justin Timberlake Sing ‘Better Days’ for Rock the Runoff

Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake have released their new song “Better Days.” The single was accompanied by a debut performance video for Rock the Runoff, a virtual concert fundraiser put on by Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight on December 3rd.

“We started this record after a conversation about the state of the world after our first Zoom call,” Clemons says. “I started on this idea, sent it over to Justin and we collaborated over the next few months, and piece by piece, we constructed this small offering to the world. I pray the song empowers and uplifts everyone listening. My prayer is that this song is a reflection of hope, hope for a brighter future, and hope for better days because better days lie ahead.”

All proceeds from the Rock the Runoff event are going toward Fair Fight’s work to ensure every Georgian has resources and information for the January 5th runoff election for Senate.

Last week, Clemons received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B album for his debut EP Happy 2 Be Here.

Earlier this year, Timberlake starred in Trolls: World Tour and released the tie-in single “Don’t Slack” with Anderson .Paak. The song arrived with a music video starring Anna Kendrick.