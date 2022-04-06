Anohni Reteams With Hercules & Love Affair for New Song ‘Poisonous Storytelling’

Anohni has reteamed with dance music project Hercules & Love Affair for the new song “Poisonous Storytelling,” the latest single off In Amber, producer Andy Butler’s first Hercules & Love Affair album in five years.

Siouxsie and the Banshees drummer Budgie also appears on the track, which marks the first time the former Antony and the Johnson singer has collaborated with Hercules & Love Affair since their 2008 self-titled debut album, which yielded the hit “Blind.”

“‘Poisonous Storytelling’ started as a song called ‘Sacral’ – the music evoked sacred rites, but the word ‘Sacral’ also speaks to the one of the sources of our rootedness and stability,” Butler said of “Poisonous Storytelling” in a statement.

Anohni added of the track, an attack on misinformation that permeates the news cycle and social media, “We must be careful with new narratives, because everyone is rotted out from poisonous storytelling.”

In Amber, Hercules & Love Affair’s first LP since 2017’s Omnion, arrives June 17 via Skint/BMG. Anohni last released her Paradise EP in 2017; since then, the singer has made appearances on tracks by Oneohtrix Point Never, CocoRosie and Bryce Dessner, as well as the 2020 G.O.P.-bashing one-off single “R.N.C. 2020.”