 Anohni, Hercules & Love Affair Reunite for 'Poisonous Storytelling' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jay-Z and Pusha T's 'Neck and Wrist' Is An Ode to Bling and Finer Things
Home Music Music News

Anohni Reteams With Hercules & Love Affair for New Song ‘Poisonous Storytelling’

Singer and dance music project reunite for first time since 2008 for latest In Amber single

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Anohni has reteamed with dance music project Hercules & Love Affair for the new song “Poisonous Storytelling,” the latest single off In Amber, producer Andy Butler’s first Hercules & Love Affair album in five years.

Siouxsie and the Banshees drummer Budgie also appears on the track, which marks the first time the former Antony and the Johnson singer has collaborated with Hercules & Love Affair since their 2008 self-titled debut album, which yielded the hit “Blind.”

“‘Poisonous Storytelling’ started as a song called ‘Sacral’ – the music evoked sacred rites, but the word ‘Sacral’ also speaks to the one of the sources of our rootedness and stability,” Butler said of “Poisonous Storytelling” in a statement.

Anohni added of the track, an attack on misinformation that permeates the news cycle and social media, “We must be careful with new narratives, because everyone is rotted out from poisonous storytelling.”

In Amber, Hercules & Love Affair’s first LP since 2017’s Omnion, arrives June 17 via Skint/BMG. Anohni last released her Paradise EP in 2017; since then, the singer has made appearances on tracks by Oneohtrix Point Never, CocoRosie and Bryce Dessner, as well as the 2020 G.O.P.-bashing one-off single “R.N.C. 2020.”

In This Article: Anohni, Hercules & Love Affair

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.