Annie Lennox Auctioning Handwritten Lyrics From Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys for Charity

Icon Annie Lennox brought together some of the music industry’s top female artists for a public and international auction to support her charity’s goal to end violence against women and girls. Her charity, The Circle, will be auctioning handwritten and signed lyrics from Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, and Angélique Kidjo.

The handwritten lyrics will be offered to the highest bidders and through sweepstakes draws for a $10 entry fee. Signed lyrics of Lennox’s Eurythmics hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” are also part of the sweepstakes, along with Eilish’s “Your Power,” Key’s “Fallin,” Carlile’s “Right on Time,” and Kidjo’s “Agolo.”

“I have long believed that music can build bridges and bring people together and it is wonderful to see these phenomenal female artists stand side by side with women and girls around the world facing and fighting gender-based violence,” Lennox, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement.

The organization states that proceeds from the auction will help to support their international work providing help to women and girls who have suffered abuse and violence including counseling, access to safe accommodation, legal advice, education and coaching.

The auction and prize drawing will be held from Tuesday, Nov. 22 to Dec. 5. The auction will end on Dec. 5 at 11:59 GMT and the sweepstakes entries will close at 11:59 GMT on Dec. 15.