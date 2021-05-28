Hear Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard Sing ‘Annette’ Song ‘So May We Start’

Sparks have shared “So May We Start,” the first single from their upcoming Annette musical film directed by Leos Carax. The track features the Mael brothers singing alongside the film’s stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

“So May We Start” describes in Mael-esque detail the process of an audience preparing to see a film; in this case, it’s Annette, which will open at the Cannes Film Festival prior to its August 6th U.S. theatrical release and August 20th arrival on Amazon Prime Video.

“Initially, we conceived Annette as another Sparks album,” Sparks said in a statement. “Yet this time it would be a narrative story that would consist of three main characters, a small enough ensemble that would allow us to also present the ‘opera’ live on tour… The music, story, and album were finished and ready to go, which is where the story takes a huge detour.”

The Mael Brothers continued: “After meeting Leos at Cannes, we felt a real kinship, so we thought we would send him Annette, not expecting anything other than to show him what Sparks was currently up to. And lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project. We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realize that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.”

Carax said in a statement, “I discovered Sparks when I was about 14 — I stole a copy of Propaganda from an underground shop at La Défense because I liked the cover. Not long after that, I saw them live at the Olympia in Paris. Propaganda and their next album, Indiscreet, have been part of my life ever since. Their tracks are among the most joyous songs I know (although they’re poignant too, in places). For me, Sparks’ music is like a childhood home, but one free of ghosts. Without them, I don’t think I’d ever have done something I’d dreamt of doing ever since I first started out in cinema: making a ‘film in music.’”

Annette isn’t the Mael brothers’ only voyage to the big screen this year: The cult pop-rock duo is also the focus of Edgar Wright’s upcoming documentary The Sparks Brothers.