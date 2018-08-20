Anne-Marie Sparks Digital Romance in David Guetta’s ‘Don’t Leave Me Alone’ Video

Anne-Marie finds virtual reality romance in the futuristic video for “Don’t Leave Me Alone,” her recent collaborative single with DJ/producer David Guetta.

The clip opens with the vocalist escaping her boring bedroom with a VR headset, stepping onto a dance floor and meeting a man with eerie, glowing eyes. The duo explore forests and snowy mountains before the fantasy ends, thrusting her back in the physical realm.

Guetta is currently working on his seventh studio album, expected later in 2018. “Don’t Leave Me Alone” follows a string of recent singles, including “Flames” (with Sia), “Like I Do” (featuring Martin Garrix and Brooks) and “Mad Love” (with Sean Paul and Becky G).

Anne-Marie released her debut LP, Speak Your Mind, in March. The British singer recently launched a North American stadium tour opening for Ed Sheeran; the trek continues August 25th in Seattle, Washington.