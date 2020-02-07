Hear Anne-Marie Celebrate Herself on New Single ‘Birthday’

Anne-Marie has released a new single, “Birthday,” and accompanying music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis. The song comes ahead of her sophomore album, which is “on the way” via Warner Records.

The video for “Birthday,” directed by Lux Davis with creative direction from Kate Moross, is a nod to Cinderella, with Anne-Marie celebrating her birthday like a princess, complete with a ball gown and dancing in an opulent room. At the stroke of midnight, though, she’s back home and hanging out with her friends. “It’s my birthday,” she sings on the celebratory track. “Imma do what I like/ Imma eat what I like.”

Anne-Marie released her debut album, Speak Your Mind, in 2018, which followed “Rockabye,” her 2017 collaboration with Clean Bandit. Speak Your Mind was the UK’s biggest-selling debut of the 2018 and has since earned diamond-certified status worldwide. It included her popular single “2002,” featuring and co-written with Ed Sheeran, which quoted classic lyrics by ’00s hit-makers Britney Spears, ‘NSync and Jay-Z, and “Perfect,” an ode to self-love. The singer toured with Sheeran following the album’s release in 2018.

While no official news has been shared on Anne-Marie’s follow-up to Speak Your Mind, Warner Records noted in a press release that her sophomore album is on the way and that “2020 is primed to be Anne-Marie’s biggest year yet.”