Anne Hathaway Balances Family Drama, Covert Arms Dealing in ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’

A reporter winds up in the middle of an international arms deal, orchestrated by her own father, in the new trailer for The Last Thing He Wanted, out February 21st on Netflix.

The film is based on Joan Didion’s 1996 novel by the same name and centered around the Iran-Contra scandal. Anne Hathaway stars as a journalist named Elena McMahon who leaves the 1984 campaign trail to semi-reluctantly help her father, Dick (Willem Dafoe), run an errand that involves some light weapons dealing.

Still, as the trailer shows, this familial guilt trip thrusts Elena into classic world of international intrigue and danger, although it also allows her to start chasing down leads as she tries to uncover just how these weapons are getting to Central America. Unsurprisingly, Elena attracts the attention of the government, and she’s forced to contend with a top official, played by Ben Affleck, bent on stopping her investigation.

The Last Thing He Wanted was directed by Dee Rees, who co-wrote the script with Marco Villalobos. The film also stars Rosie Perez, Toby Jones, Edi Gathegi and Mel Rodriguez.