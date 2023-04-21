Anitta Signs With Republic Records After Warner Split

Anitta has inked a deal with Universal’s Republic Records, just two weeks after her acrimonious exit from Warner Music, Billboard reports.

The Brazilian superstar and Warner issued a joint statement on April 4 and shared that they had agreed to go their separate ways. “After eleven years of successful partnership, we’ve agreed to go our separate ways,” read the post on Anitta’s Instagram. “Anitta would like to thank the Warner Music team for all their support. And the Warner team wishes Anitta all the best in future.”

Anitta released a total of six albums through Warner, including her 2022 LP Versions of Me, which garnered a Best New Artist Grammy nomination and award for Favorite Female Latin Artist at the American Music Awards last year. However, the artist had been vocal about her frustration with the label, and in a tweet thread last month, she expressed frustration with her contract, saying she’d “auction off” her organs to get out of it.

Anitta tweeted in response to a fan that she wished she had read her contract more closely before signing. “My love, if I had a fine to pay, I would have already auctioned off my organs, no matter how expensive it was to get out. But unfortunately, it doesn’t [work that way],” she wrote in Portuguese. “When you’re young and still don’t know much, you have to pay close attention to the things you sign… if not you can spend a lifetime paying for the mistake.”

Meu amor se tivesse uma multa pra pagar eu já tinha leiloado meus órgãos por mais caro q fosse pra sair fora. Mas infelizmente não tem. Qndo a gente é novo e ainda ñ sabe muito tem q prestar muita atenção nas coisas q assina…se não pode passar uma vida inteira pagando pelo erro — Anitta (@Anitta) March 2, 2023

Sources tell Billboard that Anitta will work closely with Jesús López, CEO of Universal Music Latin America and Iberian Peninsula, and Paulo Lima, President of Universal Music Group Brazil. Anitta’s new home includes the likes of Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande.