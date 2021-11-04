Anitta, Saweetie Team Up for ‘Faking Love’ on ‘Corden’

Anitta and Saweetie joined forces for their joint single “Faking Love” during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

Performing with a group of back-up dancers, the pair gave the bouncy track, about happily kissing a relationship that isn’t cutting it goodbye, a boost of live energy.

“Feel like I’m running out of ways to say/That I ain’t feeling any type of way about you,” Anitta sings on the number. Saweetie celebrates being free on her verses, rapping: “Let me live my life, throw a party when you leave, leave, leavе.”

“Faking Love” is Anitta’s third single of 2021, following “Girl From Rio” and “Loco.” In May, she performed “Girl From Rio” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Per a release, the musician is finishing up her next album; it will be her first for Warner Records and follows her 2019 LP, Kisses.

Saweetie is set to perform during the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour, with her first date on the trek taking place on December 3rd at the forum in Los Angeles. Earlier in the year, she dropped “Fast (Motion).“