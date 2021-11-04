 Anitta, Saweetie Team Up for 'Faking Love' on 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Share Final 'Raise the Roof' LP Preview With New ‘It Don’t Bother Me’ Cover
Home Music Music News

Anitta, Saweetie Team Up for ‘Faking Love’ on ‘Corden’

The joint single arrived earlier this month

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Anitta and Saweetie joined forces for their joint single “Faking Love” during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

Performing with a group of back-up dancers, the pair gave the bouncy track, about happily kissing a relationship that isn’t cutting it goodbye, a boost of live energy.

“Feel like I’m running out of ways to say/That I ain’t feeling any type of way about you,” Anitta sings on the number. Saweetie celebrates being free on her verses, rapping: “Let me live my life, throw a party when you leave, leave, leavе.”

“Faking Love” is Anitta’s third single of 2021, following “Girl From Rio” and “Loco.” In May, she performed “Girl From Rio” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Per a release, the musician is finishing up her next album; it will be her first for Warner Records and follows her 2019 LP, Kisses.

Saweetie is set to perform during the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour, with her first date on the trek taking place on December 3rd at the forum in Los Angeles. Earlier in the year, she dropped “Fast (Motion).

In This Article: Anitta, Saweetie, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.