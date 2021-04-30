 Anitta Releases New Song 'Girl From Rio' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Sturgill Simpson Cover John Prine's 'Paradise'
Home Music Music News

Anitta Celebrates Her Hometown on New Song ‘Girl From Rio’

Track updates the Brazilian bossa nova classic “The Girl From Ipanema”

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brazilian pop star Anitta has released a new song, “Girl From Rio,” along with an accompanying music video.

The track finds Anitta putting her own spin on the Brazilian bossa nova classic, “The Girl From Ipanema,” first singing over the song’s iconic acoustic guitar line before the track opens up with booming percussion. “Let me tell you about a different Rio,” Anitta sings, “The one I’m from but not the one that you know/The one you meet when you don’t have no ‘real’/Baby, it’s my love affair/It’s my love affair.”

The track’s video, meanwhile, alternates between sequences that pay homage to mid-20th century musicals and movies, and more contemporary scenes of sun-soaked revelry on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

Anitta is set to perform “Girl From Rio” on the Today Show May 3rd, with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to follow May 4th. “Girl From Rio” marks Anitta’s second solo single of the year, following “Loco.” Per a press release, the musician is putting the final touches on her next album, which will be her first for Warner Records and follow her 2019 effort, Kisses.

In This Article: Anitta

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.