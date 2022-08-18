Anitta and Missy Elliott Check Into a Dream Hotel on Long-Awaited Mega-Collab ‘Lobby’

A few weeks ago, Anitta announced that she was preparing to drop the deluxe edition of her album Versions of Me, which would feature a few unreleased songs — including a huge, highly anticipated collab with the icon Missy Elliott. Even Anitta couldn’t contain her excitement: “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she posted on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the two of them together.

Now, their song is finally here, and it’s a major moment. Sleek and upbeat, “Lobby” starts with Anitta’s bouncy chorus before Missy Elliott eventually takes over for a playful verse. The video, directed by Arrad, shows them dancing and serving bright looks in a multi-colored hotel (there’s also a sequence where Anitta shrinks down and hops on Missy’s shoulder.)

The chemistry between the two of them is apparent; Missy had tweeted how much she enjoyed hanging out with Anitta on the video set. “One of the sweetest artist & had me laughing so hard yesterday,” she wrote. “You a Star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you & your Team you all treated me with so much LOVE & KINDNESS.”

.@Anitta one of the sweetest artist & had me laughing so hard yesterday🤣😂You a Star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you & your Team you all treated me with so much LOVE & KINDNESS🙏🏾💜 Let’s go🙌🏾#Lobby pic.twitter.com/wbuUHCF0JP — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 7, 2022

In addition to releasing Versions of Me this year, Anitta became the first female Brazilian solo act to perform at Coachella and received a Guinness World Record for being the first Latin solo artist to reach the Number One spot on Spotify’s Global 100. Earlier this month, she shared the steamy video for “El Que Espera,” another cut from the deluxe album featuring Maluma.