Anitta Used to Google Her Name ‘Every Day,’ But Now ‘I Don’t Give a F-ck’

Anitta no longer cares what the interwebs think of her. And she proved it while visiting Hot Ones, where she literally licked milk like a cat while eating the hottest of wings. During the spicy interview, the Brazilian star revealed that she used to be obsessed with reading all the headlines about her. Now? Not so much. (Maybe she’ll see this one, though. Hey, Anitta.)

“I don’t give a fuck. I used to read every day, google my name and see what was happening. I used to read everything. I used to be on top of everything: What are people saying? ‘Do they love me? Do they hate me?'” she said. “Nowadays, I don’t give a shit because people are getting crazier.”

“Online, it’s crazy,” she added. “I just decided to let it go. I don’t give a fuck and just do what I want to do. I just stopped it.”

Anitta shared she had never really eaten spicy food, so she struggled to get through some of the wings that were put in front of her as she cursed in Portuguese after taking small bites. Anitta told her family she was going to be on the show, and she said his dad had sent her some hemorrhoid medicine in case she needed it after she was done.

She even asked the host, “Is the bathroom here prepared for people to take shits?” And she recounted a not-so-fond memory of a restroom trip during an important meeting. “There was one time I went to a fancy hotel for a fancy meeting and I needed to go at the beginning of the meeting. I left and I went to the bathroom of this fancy hotel,” she said. “Everybody was knocking at the door because there was just one bathroom and it wouldn’t go down.”

"I was flushing, flushing, flushing. When I saw, the water was coming on the floor, I was desperated [sic]," she added. "It took me 40 minutes there.. they shut it down. When I went back to the meeting, I said, 'I got lost.'"

The Hot Ones interview arrives more than a month after she released her single “Funk Rave,” her first since signing with Republic Records after leaving Warner. She also recently joined Papatinho on “24 Hours.”

“All the music I’ve been making for the past year is music I’m so proud of,” Anitta explained in a statement. “It’s both incredibly Brazilian and intentionally international – I made sure it sounds like me in every fiber of the music. Brazilian funk is my roots. It’s what I was born and raised doing. It’s home to me.”