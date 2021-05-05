Anitta Channels Classic Art Deco Style With ‘Girl From Rio’ Performance on ‘Kimmel’

Brazilian pop star Anitta performed her new single, “Girl From Rio,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, May 4th.

The performance was filmed at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami, and its Art Deco-inspired design helped give the performance a classic feel as Anitta breezed through the song with the help of a small group of masked-up dancers. “Girl From Rio” finds Anitta reworking the Brazilian bossa nova classic, “The Girl From Ipanema” into a loving ode to her hometown.

Anitta released “Girl From Rio” at the end of April. The track arrived with a music video that pays homage to mid-20th century musicals and movies, while also featuring contemporary scenes from the beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

“Girl From Rio” marks Anitta’s second solo single of the year, following “Loco,” which arrived in January. Anitta is reportedly prepping her next album, which will be her first for Warner Records and follow her 2019 effort, Kisses.