Anitta Goes Back to Her Roots on Dance-Ready Single ‘Funk Rave’

Anitta has dropped a vibrant, upbeat new single, “Funk Rave.” The song marks her first release for her new record label Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

The singer previously teased the song during a performance at the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League Finals in Istanbul. It sees her showcasing an updated take on Brazilian funk.

“All the music I’ve been making for the past year is music I’m so proud of,” Anitta explained in a statement. “It’s both incredibly Brazilian and intentionally international – I made sure it sounds like me in every fiber of the music. Brazilian funk is my roots. It’s what I was born and raised doing. It’s home to me. I made this new music with the intention of showing everyone those roots, what’s most important to me, and leading with ‘Funk Rave’ does exactly that.”

In April, Anitta inked her new deal with Republic Records only two weeks after her acrimonious exit from Warner Music. The Brazilian superstar and Warner issued a joint statement on April 4 to share that they had agreed to go their separate ways.

"After eleven years of successful partnership, we've agreed to go our separate ways," read the post on Anitta's Instagram. "Anitta would like to thank the Warner Music team for all their support. And the Warner team wishes Anitta all the best in future."

Anitta released a total of six albums through Warner, including her 2022 LP Versions of Me, which garnered a Best New Artist Grammy nomination and award for Favorite Female Latin Artist at the American Music Awards last year. However, the artist had been vocal about her frustration with the label, and in a tweet thread last month, she expressed frustration with her contract, saying she’d “auction off” her organs to get out of it.

Last year, Anitta dropped an all-Portuguese EP titled A Procura da Anitta Perfeita (“The Search for the Perfect Anitta”).