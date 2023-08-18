Anitta’s ‘Funk Generation: A Favela Story’ Showcases the ‘Rhythm That Raised Me’

As “Funk Rave” approaches 25 million Spotify streams, Anitta rolled out three-part bundle Funk Generation: A Favela Story on Thursday.

Released via Republic Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment, the trilogy includes “Funk Rave,” which dropped in June, and fresh new tracks “Casi Casi” and “Used To Be.”

“In this project I dive into carioca funk. The rhythm that raised me and is part of the culture from where I was born,” Anitta said in a statement. She continued, teasing upcoming videos: “In the visuals, there is a lot of what I’ve experienced in the favelas. Apart from international producers, I made a point of bringing Brazilians to this incredible team. Their contribution was essential.”

“The videos work individually, but they are also a trilogy!” she added. “You’ll need to watch all three to understand the outcome! It looks beautiful, fun, colorful and amusing!” Trending Trump Says Actually He’s Going to Hold Off on Proving Election Was Rigged Axl Rose Empathizes, Apologizes in New Guns N' Roses Song 'Perhaps' Talking Heads to Appear Together for First Time in 21 Years Trump Rants That Fox News Is Showing Unflattering Angles of His Chin

“Funk Rave” marked the singer’s first release for her new record label Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Latin Entertainment. In April, she inked her new deal with Republic Records just two weeks after her exit from Warner Music.

Last summer, the artist performed her hit “Envolver” at the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards, taking the trophy in the “Best Latin” category shortly after. During her acceptance speech, Anitta reflected on her beginnings in Brazil. “I really wasn’t expecting that. I think I’m gonna cry,” she said. “We never would think this was possible.”