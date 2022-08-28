fbpixel
‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Shortly after the performance, singer took home the award for best Latin for the track
Anitta performs onstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder/Variety

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March.

Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and Tropkillaz. (Anitta also gave a small shout-out to her newest single, “Lobby,” a joint effort with hip-hop legend Missy Elliott featured on the deluxe edition of Versions of Me.)

The appearance marked Anitta’s first time performing at the VMAs — though she recorded a rendition of “Girl From Río” as part of a Burger King advertisement that ran during the awards show last year.

Shortly after her performance, Anitta was called back up to the stage to accept the away for best Latin for “Envolver. She beat out Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” Becky G and Karol G’s “Mamiii,” Daddy Yankee’s “Remix,” Farruko’s “Pepas,” and J Balvin and Skrillex’s “In Da Getto.”

During her acceptance speech, she reflected on her humble beginnings in Brazil.

“We never thought this was possible. Thank you so much,” she said.

In addition to the Missy Elliott collab, the recently released deluxe edition of Versions of Me included a new track featuring Maluma. “I made this album thinking of me,” she told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I hate creating expectations, because I’m always scared of things not going the way I was expecting — so I just don’t think about it. If I love it, it’s good. I don’t need anyone else to love it.”

