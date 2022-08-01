Anitta Teases Deluxe ‘Versions of Me’ Album, Featuring Missy Elliott and Maluma Collaborations

Anitta has had a massive year after releasing her eclectic album Versions of Me, becoming the first female Brazilian solo act to perform at Coachella, and securing a Guinness World Record as the first Latin solo artist to reach the Number One spot on Spotify’s Global 100. And she’s got more in store: The singer announced this week that she’s planning to drop the deluxe edition of Versions of Me, which will feature all-new tracks with Missy Elliott and Maluma.

Anitta teased the deluxe album on her Instagram, sharing a short clip and then asking fans what music video they wanted to see first. In the process, she revealed the Missy Elliott collab is called “Lobby,” while the song with Maluma is called “El Que Espera.” She had previously shared how excited she was about working with Missy by sharing a photo of the two of them on her Instagram stories and writing, “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now.” Missy tweeted the image and called Anitta “one of the sweetest artists” and a star.

.@Anitta one of the sweetest artist & had me laughing so hard yesterday🤣😂You a Star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you & your Team you all treated me with so much LOVE & KINDNESS🙏🏾💜 Let’s go🙌🏾#Lobby pic.twitter.com/wbuUHCF0JP — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 7, 2022

On Monday, she shared a short snippet of “Lobby” on TikTok.