Anitta Gives the Guys a Run for Their Money During ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ on ‘Fallon’

Brazilian pop sensation Anitta gave her first TV performance of her newest single, “Boys Don’t Cry,” Monday on The Tonight Show.

The new track — a dance punk-tinged affair which marks a pivot from Anitta’s reggaetón sound — draws inspiration from Anitta’s teenage admiration for bands like Panic! At The Disco.

“People used to think, ‘Oh, she shakes her ass, so she’s dumb,'” she told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. “And I wanted to show a different side — like, ‘Yeah, I shake my ass, but I can be smart. I can do other rhythms. I can sing rock.'”

“Boys Don’t Cry” follows a handful of English-language singles Anitta dropped last year, including “Envolver;” “Faking Love” featuring Saweetie; and “Girl From Río.” In 2020, she also enlisted Myke Towers and Cardi B for the bilingual banger, “Me Gusta.”

“Somebody told me that, for Brazilians, it was impossible to break out of Brazil — to cross over,” she told the late night host. “And, whenever I hear the word ‘impossible,’ I wanna go for it.”

When asked what fans can expect from her upcoming Coachella sets, the pop star told Fallon that she hopes to bring the “energy” of Brazil’s favelas to the Empire Polo Club.

Anitta’s fifth studio album — which was tentatively titled Girl From Rio — has yet to receive a release date.