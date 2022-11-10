Anita Baker Promises New Music, Special Guests on Tour Celebrating ‘The Songstress’ 40-Year Anniversary 

Anita Baker’s debut album, The Songstress, arrived nearly 40 years ago, marking the arrival of a deeply influential master of R&B ballads. In celebration of her success over the years, the singer has announced a new tour, scheduling 15 live shows for 2023.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans,” Baker shared in a statement. “Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.”

The tour begins on Feb. 11 with a kickoff show at Hollywood, Florida’s Hard Rock Live. Baker will make stops in Atlanta, New Orleans, Newark, Long Island, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Greensboro, Memphis, Atlantic City, Houston, Dallas, and Los Angeles. The tour will wrap on Dec. 23 in Oakland, with the complete tour being scattered through the year with weeks, and even months, in between cities.

General sale for the tour begins Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Baker’s return to the stage marks the first since she successfully wrangled back the rights to her masters, a matter settled in 2021. The tour also marks her first official slate of live performances since the collection of farewell shows she performed beginning in 2018 and the An Evening with Anita Baker concerts she played a decade prior. Her last full tour was in 1995.

Anita Baker 2023 Tour Dates

Feb. 11 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

May 12 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

May 14 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

June 30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Nov. 18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Nov. 22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Nov. 24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Dec. 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Dec. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Dec. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Dec. 23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena