Hear Animal Collective’s Epic New Track ‘Autumn Rites’

After releasing “Summer Blaze” in August, Animal Collective have shared the second track off their season-themed EP New Psycho Actives Vol. 2. The new song, “Autumn Rites,” clocks in at 21 minutes and was created by band members Avey Tare and Geologist.

The song is a sprawling, ambient number, pairing a glittering melody with background noises that seem to be taken from a playground or park. Static laces through the instrumentals, which gives the sense that you’re hearing the song on an old radio. The musicians premiered the track on Geologist’s radio show the O’Brien System, noting on Instagram, “Avey Tare joins as co-host again this month, and with this being the first show of Autumn, seems like a good time for the New Psycho Actives to share Side B of Volume 2. That and many more Autumn sounds this afternoon. It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

Animal Collective previously released New Psycho Actives Vol. 1 in 2015, which featured separate tracks from Avey Tare and Geographer (whereas this time they’ve teamed up for the songs). That release also focused on the seasons, with Tare creating “Tape Player Chants for Winter” and Geologist recording “Stretching Songs for Spring.” Animal Collective’s most recent album, Tangerine Reef, dropped last year.