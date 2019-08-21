Hear Animal Collective’s 24-Minute Epic ‘Summer Blaze’

Animal Collective members Avey Tare and Geologist have shared a new track that clocks in at nearly 25 minutes long. The song, titled “Summer Blaze,” is the A-side to their New Psycho Actives Vol. 2 single.

The expansive, sprawling track varies in tone as it unfolds, taking on much of the musicians’ signature experimental style. The song was recorded at Laughing Gas across two weekends in 2018 and 2019. The split’s B-side, which has yet to be announced, is themed on autumn and will arrive “soon.”

“Wanted to get it out while there was still some summer left to enjoy,” Animal Collection wrote on Instagram. “Joint effort by Avey Tare and Geo together this time as opposed to a split. Getting some sounds ready to play for you come Autumn as well. In the meantime, hope this hangs well in the humidity.”

The group previously released New Psycho Actives Vol. 1 in 2015, which featured separate tracks from Avey Tare and Geographer (whereas this time they’ve teamed up for a song). That release also focused on the seasons, with Avey Tare creating “Tape Player Chants for Winter” and Geologist recording “Stretching Songs for Spring.”