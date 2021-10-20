Animal Collective Preview First Album in Six Years With Swooning New Song ‘Prester John’

Animal Collective are back with a new song, “Prester John,” which will appear on what will appear on the group’s next album, Time Skiffs, out February 4th, 2022 via Domino.

“Prester John,” per a release, was created by combining two songs, one written by Avey Tare and another by Panda Bear. A rich bass groove anchors the track, on top of which Animal Collective lace an array of twinkling and atmospheric synths, as well as their rich vocal harmonies, at least until the end when the song settles into an ambient, experimental soundscape. (“Prester John” ostensibly takes its title from the name of the mythical medieval figure, who ruled over a Christian nation outside Western Europe.)

“Prester John” also arrives with a music video, directed by Jason Lester, in which Animal Collective perform the song against a mesmerizing, psychedelic backdrop.

Time Skiffs, when it arrives next year, will mark Animal Collective’s first album in six years, following 2016’s Painting With. In the interim, however, the group did release a pair of EPs, The Painters and Meeting of the Waters, in 2017, while last year they dropped another four-track project, Bridge to Quiet.

Animal Collective also announced a North American tour in support of Time Skiffs, which will kick off March 8th in Richmond, Virginia, and wrap March 26th in Atlanta. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 22nd, via Animal Collective’s website.

Animal Collective 2022 Tour Dates

March 8 – Richmond, VA @ The National

March 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 11 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA – Hunter Center

March 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

March 15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

March 16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

March 19 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

March 20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

March 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

March 23 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

March 24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

March 24 – March 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

March 26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern