Animal Collective Announce New Live Album ‘Ballet Slippers’

Animal Collective will release a live album to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Merriweather Post Pavilion, the band’s psychedelic, critically acclaimed LP. Titled Ballet Slippers, the live album will drop on November 22nd via Domino Records.

Mixed by band member Panda Bear (Noah Lennox), songs for the live album were culled from the band’s 2009 tour. The tracklist includes Merriweather songs as well as songs from older albums, like 2007’s Strawberry Jam and 2004’s Sung Tongs.

“At first we started delving into the idea that maybe there could be one show from that era that we would find [to make into an album],” co-founder Dave “Avey Tare” Portner tells Rolling Stone. “But it just so happened that we started liking certain versions of songs. The live versions have their own kind of personality.”

Released on January 6th, 2009, Merriweather Post Pavilion became the band’s most successful album. “We were at a certain point with each other and we were able to make all the dots connect,” says Tare. “Which then connected with a bunch other people.”

“It’s crazy to have had a decade go by and that be the marker for it,” Tare added. “So much has gone on and happened since then. It means I’m old now!”

After concluding a brief fall tour last month, the band is hoping to record a new album. “We have a bunch of new songs and we’re just trying to figure out the best possible way to record all of them,” Tare says. “But we have nothing concrete right now.”

Ballet Slippers will be released digitally as well as a deluxe three-LP edition. It’s currently available for pre-order.

Ballet Slippers Tracklist

1. “In The Flowers” (June 2, 2009 – Boulder, CO)

2. “Who Could Win A Rabbit” (June 9, 2009 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

3. “Summertime Clothes” (June 9, 2009 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

4. “Bleed” (May 30, 2009 – Las Vegas, NV)

5. “Guys Eyes” (June 9, 2009 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

6. “My Girls” (May 30, 2009 – Las Vegas, NV)

7. “Banshee Beat” (June 2, 2009 – Boulder, CO)

8. “Lion In A Coma” (June 9, 2009 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

9. “No More Runnin’” (May 29, 2009 – Los Angeles, CA)

10. “Lablakely Dress / Fireworks” (June 9, 2009 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

11. “Daily Routine” (May 30, 2009 – Las Vegas, NV)

12. “Brothersport” (June 2, 2009 – Boulder, CO)