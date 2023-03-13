Animal Collective’s Ancient Fleetwood Mac Cover to Come Out This Spring

Proving they were two decades ahead of 2020’s TikTok trends, a new reissue of Animal Collective’s first full-length album, 2000’s Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished, will feature a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which they recorded at the time.

The reissue, out May 12, comes with an EP, A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket, which contains the cover and four other previously-unreleased tracks. The expanded version with the EP will be available digitally and on triple-LP and double-CD formats, while Spirit They’re Gone will also be available as a double LP.

The reissue features remastered audio and new artwork by AnCo’s own Avey Tare and his sister, Abby Portner. The album, initially credited to Avey Tare and Panda Bear, first came out on a small CD run via the Animal label.

Although they have yet to release “Dreams,” Animal Collective did share the reissue’s remastered version of “Chocolate Girl” and the previously unreleased “Untitled #1.” The latter track is a typically psychedelic transmission from another universe with a pleasantly lilting vocal melody and formless chords made of ethereal synths. In true AnCo fashion, the track accumulates noise at the end.

"I was like, 'I want to put together a full album [2000's Spirit They're Gone, Spirit They've Vanished] of material, not just these random four-track recordings I did — something that feels like a cohesive, whole thing for me,'" Tare told Spin in 2016. "And I asked Noah to play drums on it. And because I needed to come up with a title for it, I was like, 'Oh, I should just stick with a name. And he could be a name on it, and we would just be these two individuals and we could all be these people that collaborated with each other.' That was pretty much the start of Animal Collective, really."

A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket EP Track List:

1. “An an Angel”

2. “Untitled #1”

3. “Bus Travel New York Tare My Face Off pt. “1”

4. “Dreams” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

5. “Bus Travel New York Tare My Face Off pt. 2”