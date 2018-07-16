Rolling Stone

Animal Collective Announce New Audiovisual Album ‘Tangerine Reef’

Indie rockers team with art-science duo Coral Morphologic for “visual tone poem across surreal aquascapes of naturally fluorescent coral”

Avey Tare of Animal Collective50th Anniversary of 'The Velvet Underground and Nico' curated by John Cale at BAM, New York, USA - 16 Nov 2017

Adela Loconte/REX/Shutterstock

Animal Collective have teamed with art-science duo Coral Morphologic on a new audiovisual album dubbed Tangerine Reef.

The indie rock band – this time featuring members Avey Tare, Deakin and Geologist but not Panda Bear – will release the Tangerine Reef album on August 17th, the same day that the feature-length film of the same name premieres on the band’s My Animal Home site.

Tangerine Reef is the result of a nearly decade-long collaboration between Animal Collective and Coral Morphologic, who create CGI-free “visual tone poems consisting of time-lapse and slow pans across surreal aquascapes of naturally fluorescent coral.” Animal Collective’ Geologist, who has a master’s degree in environmental policy, first soundtracked Coral Morphologic’s Man O War short film in 2011.

Earlier this year, Animal Collective and Coral Morphologic combined for the site-specific live collaboration Coral Orgy, including a performance at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption in Brooklyn, where much of the Tangerine Reef material was played live.

Ahead of Tangerine Reef‘s premiere, Animal Collective paired some footage from the film with the album’s opening track “Hair Cutter,” which is available to watch exclusively on Apple Music.

Tangerine Reef – Animal Collective’s first full-length release since 2016’s Painting With and first release in general since 2017’s environmentally minded Meeting of the Waters EP – is available to preorder now.

Tangerine Reef Track List

  1. “Hair Cutter”
  2. “Buffalo Tomato”
  3. “Inspector Gadget”
  4. “Buxom”
  5. “Coral Understanding”
  6. “Airpipe (To a New Transition)”
  7. “Jake and Me”
  8. “Coral By Numbers”
  9. “Hip Sponge”
  10. “Coral Realization”
  11. “Lundsten Coral”
  12. “Palythoa”
  13. “Best Of Times (Worst Of All)”

