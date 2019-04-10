Ani DiFranco Plots North American ‘No Walls’ Tour

Ani DiFranco will promote her upcoming memoir, No Walls and the Recurring Dream, and corresponding mixtape with a North American tour. The summer trek launches May 3rd at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and wraps August 16th at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons, Colorado.

The U.S. run includes an 11-date book tour that kicks off May 7th in New York City and winds down May 22nd in New Orleans. Additional ticket information is available at the singer-songwriter’s website.

At the shows, DiFranco will offer her “No Walls” mixtape, described in a statement as “her current take on the songs related to” the memoir. The tape will also be available May 9th in digital form.

“So here is my mixtape for you, like the kind that I would make you on cassette if it was, like, 1993 and I was really into you,” DiFranco said in a statement. “It’s a flight of Ani songs that I took the liberty of revisiting, solo stylie, twenty… (thirty?!) years later, songs that factor (either literally or figuratively) into my memoir, No Walls and the Recurring Dream.”

The book, out May 7th, chronicles the folk-rock artist’s early life, career, feminism, political activism, philanthropy and entrepreneurship. The project follows her 19th and most recent studio album, 2017’s Binary.

Ani DiFranco Tour Dates

May 3 – New Orleans, LA @ JazzFest

May 7 – New York, NY @ Tishman Auditorium (book tour event)

May 8 – Boston, MA @ Coolidge Corner Theatre (book tour event)

May 9 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Synagogue (book tour event)

May 10 – Chicago, IL @ Wilson Abbey (book tour event)

May 13 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre (book tour event)

May 14 – Berkeley, CA @ First Congregational Church of Berkeley (book tour event)

May 15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall (book tour event)

May 16 – Pasadena, CA @ Pasadena Presbyterian Church (book tour event)

May 17 – Austin, TX @ Central Presbyterian Church (book tour event)

May 19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Bound Literary Festival (book tour event)

May 22 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans JCC(book tour event

May 31 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

June 1 – Tulsa, OK @ Williams Theater at Tulsa Performing Arts Center

June 2 – Wichita, KS @ The Wave

June 4 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Park

June 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

June 6 – Davenport, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

June 9 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre

June 10 – Duluth, MN @ NorShor Theatre

June 12 – Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

June 13 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park

June 15 – Croton-on-Hudson, NY @ The Great Hudson River Revival

June 16 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

August 1 – Anchorage, AK @ Barnes & Noble

August 2 – Ninilchik, AK @ Salmonfest

August 4 – Kaslo, BC @ Kaslo Jazz Etc. Summer Music Festival

August 10 – Edmonton, AB @ The Edmonton Folk Music Festival

August 16 – Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival