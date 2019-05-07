×
Rolling Stone
The First Time: Ani DiFranco

Her new memoir, ‘No Walls and the Recurring Dream,’ chronicles her early life making music, feminism, political activism, philanthropy and founding Righteous Babe label

In her memoir, No Walls and the Recurring Dream, Ani DiFranco details a lot of her first experiences: learning to play guitar, writing songs and putting our first albums. She also reveals her struggles with coming to terms with selling her songs to her fans (and how hard it was to even set up a merch table). She recently launched her summer tour at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to help support the book, which wraps August 16th at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons, Colorado.

The U.S. run includes an 11-date book tour that kicks off May 7th in New York City and winds down May 22nd in New Orleans. Additional ticket information, as well as the “No Walls” mixtape she’s releasing, are available at the singer-songwriter’s website.

For our “The First Time” video series, DiFranco shared some other personal stories and anecdotes, including her first album (Prince’s Purple Rain), meeting Bob Dylan, shaving her hair off and the first time she kissed another woman.

“I was probably 19 or 20?” she begins. “… And we had a private moment — which lasted all night — and which I then had to explain to my boyfriend…. because when you’re young, promiscuity just makes sense.”

 

